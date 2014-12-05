SEOUL Dec 5 Deposits of yuan at South Korean banks fell in November for the first time in 18 months and dollar deposits also edged down, central bank data showed on Friday. Deposits of Chinese yuan fell $1.86 billion to $19.84 billion by end-November as investors turned away from the currency, and a large portion of the deposits reached maturity, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

The last time yuan deposits fell was in May last year. A Bank of Korea official declined to say whether the drop was in part due to China unexpectedly cutting interest rates last month.

Dollar deposits at South Korean banks also slipped last month, down $0.41 billion to $38.03 billion, central bank data showed, as local companies withdrew funds for import payments.

Foreign exchange bank deposits as a whole fell $2.57 billion in November to $63.84 billion, the central bank said.

The dollar took up 59.6 percent of South Korea's foreign exchange deposits as of end-November, while the yuan accounted for 31.1 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)