SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits fell in November as dollar and yuan deposits declined, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $62.31 billion as of the end of November, the Bank of Korea said, versus $63.40 billion in October.

Dollar deposits declined to $48.62 billion from $49.45 billion over the same period as some public institutions withdrew cash to repay debt, according to the central bank.

Deposits denominated in the yuan fell to $6.56 billion in November, the lowest end-month level seen since Nov. 2013. The Bank of Korea data attributed the decline to withdrawal of funds after the maturation of some deposit accounts.

Yuan deposits have been on a steady decline since May this year on feeble investor interest.

As of the end of November, dollar deposits accounted for 78.0 percent of total foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea while the yuan made up 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)