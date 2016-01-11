SEOUL Jan 11 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits slipped to their lowest level in 20 months in December last year, the central bank said on Monday, as businesses withdrew funds for year-end settlements.

Foreign exchange bank deposits declined for a second straight month, dropping $3.78 billion to $58.53 billion at the end of December, which was the lowest level since end-April 2014, Bank of Korea data showed.

Dollar deposits fell $1.37 billion in December to $47.25 billion, a three-month low, while bank deposits denominated in Chinese yuan slipped $1.88 billion to $4.68 billion over the same period.

As of the end of last month, yuan deposits stood at their lowest level since end-November 2013. The central bank attributed the fall in yuan deposits to a sustained lack of investor interest in the currency, without elaborating.

Dollar deposits accounted for 80.7 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea at end-December, while yuan-denominated deposits accounted for 8.0 percent.

Foreign bank deposits at the end of 2015 were $2.58 billion less than end-2014, the central bank said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)