SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits declined for a third straight month in January to their lowest level in nearly two years as companies withdrew dollars for trade payments, monthly central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits on a whole fell $2.93 billion to stand at $55.60 billion as of the end of January, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a statement. This was the lowest level seen since the end of March 2014.

The decline was mainly due to a downturn in dollar deposits as companies withdrew dollars to pay for both export and import payments.

As a result, deposits in the greenback dropped $3.09 billion to $44.16 billion in January, a four-month low.

Meanwhile, the same data showed bank deposits denominated in the yuan continued its fall that started in May last year and stood at $4.40 billion as of the end of last month as investors saw little reason to boost their investment in the Chinese currency, the BOK said.

After inching down $0.28 billion in January, yuan deposits were at their lowest level since end-November 2013.

As of end-January, dollar deposits accounted for 79.4 percent of the total foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea. Yuan deposits accounted for 7.9 percent, slightly higher than deposits held in the Japanese yen and euro, which accounted for 5.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)