SEOUL, Sept 8 Foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea declined for a fourth straight month in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as yuan-denominated deposits continued to fall as some accounts matured.

Total foreign exchange deposits inched down $1.18 billion to $59.69 billion as of the end of August, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, bringing the overall amount to the lowest since June last year.

Yuan deposits fell for a fourth consecutive month, down $3.68 billion at $10.63 billion as of the end of last month, which brought the deposits down to their lowest level since end-April last year.

Deposits denominated in U.S. dollars rose $2.28 billion to a record high of $42.71 billion in August. A central bank official attributed the rise in the dollar accounts to importers and exporters, who chose to retain dollars in their accounts last month.

As of the end of last month, dollar deposits accounted for 71.6 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits, while the yuan accounted for 17.8 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)