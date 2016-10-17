UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Oct 17 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits declined in September after rising for three straight months, central bank data showed on Monday, on a fall in dollar-denominated deposits.
The Bank of Korea said the total foreign exchange deposits fell to $66.50 billion in September, from $67.34 billion in August, which was a 16-month high.
Dollar deposits in September slipped to $56.52 billion from $56.92 billion as conglomerates withdrew cash to pay back debt, the statement said.
Foreign deposits held by corporates fell to $55.30 billion last month from $56.99 billion in August, while those held by individuals rose to $11.20 billion from $10.35 billion over the same period.
Deposits denominated in the dollar accounted for 85 percent of all deposits in September. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
