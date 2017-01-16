UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in December inched down for a fourth straight month as conglomerates dipped into their dollar-denominated deposits for trade-related settlements, the central bank said on Monday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $58.91 billion as of end-December, down from $61.05 billion in November and marking the lowest level of deposits since end-May last year, according to the Bank of Korea.
Dollar deposits fell to $49.66 billion from $52.03 billion over the same period, the central bank said, as businesses also withdrew dollars to repatriate for local won payment purposes.
Overall, foreign exchange deposits held by companies fell to $48.68 billion in December from $50.48 billion in November, while those held by individuals inched down to $10.23 billion from $10.57 billion over the same period.
As of the end of December, dollar deposits accounted for 84.3 percent of all foreign exchange deposits. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts