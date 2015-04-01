SEOUL, April 1 South Korean exports to the European Union fell 9.7 percent in March from a year earlier, the third straight month of declining shipments to the bloc, government estimates showed on Wednesday.

The fall was attributed to weakness in the Russian economy, a major EU trading partner.

Shipments to China slipped 2.4 percent last month on-year, but declined at a slower pace compared to a 7.6 percent drop in February, the trade ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, exports to the U.S. jumped 17.0 percent in March in annual terms to a three-month high.

