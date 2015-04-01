GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
SEOUL, April 1 South Korean exports to the European Union fell 9.7 percent in March from a year earlier, the third straight month of declining shipments to the bloc, government estimates showed on Wednesday.
The fall was attributed to weakness in the Russian economy, a major EU trading partner.
Shipments to China slipped 2.4 percent last month on-year, but declined at a slower pace compared to a 7.6 percent drop in February, the trade ministry data showed.
Meanwhile, exports to the U.S. jumped 17.0 percent in March in annual terms to a three-month high.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.