SEOUL, April 17 South Korea's finance minister
said on Monday the economy has been faring better than expected
recently on the back of global economic improvements which have
led to better exports, production and investment.
However, risks remain from ongoing corporate restructuring,
issues regarding North Korea and trade, Minister Yoo Il-ho told
his officials in a meeting. He stressed the importance of
heightened monitoring of North Korea's movements and the impact
of them on the South's economy.
"Recently, tensions surrounding North Korea have grown and
there is a chance our economy may be affected by this," said
Yoo, calling for "timely responses" when needed.
