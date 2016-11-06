SEOUL Nov 7 South Korea suffered in October the biggest outflow of funds from bonds since February this year as a large chunk of the securities came to maturity, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said on Monday.

The FSS data showed offshore investors pulled a net 3.6 trillion won ($3.15 billion) worth out of their bond holdings in October, which was the largest amount since a 4.2-trillion-won outflow in February this year.

October marked the third consecutive month of outflows from bonds.

Asian investors led the sales, dropping their holdings by a combined net 2.2 trillion won worth.

Both treasury bonds and monetary stabilisation bonds saw outflows, with foreigners reducing their holdings by 0.5 trillion won and 3.1 trillion won, respectively.

Most of the bonds that were sold had less than a year left to maturity, and foreigners continued to boost investments in bonds with over one year to maturity, the data showed.

The same FSS data said foreigners bought South Korean stocks for a fifth straight month in October, although the net amount purchased only came to 461 billion won worth, compared to 1.6 trillion won in September.

Investors in Europe and the United States bought a net 0.9 trillion won and 0.3 trillion won worth respectively, while those in Asia sold a net 0.4 trillion won worth last month. ($1 = 1,142.3800 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)