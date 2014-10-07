SEOUL Oct 7 Foreigners turned net sellers of South Korean stocks for the first time in six months in September as European investors dumped shares, the country's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

Offshore investors sold a net 0.5 trillion won ($470 million) worth of South Korean shares last month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service, compared to 2.5 trillion won of net purchases in August.

Investors in the United Kingdom were the biggest sellers of South Korean stocks in September, offloading a net 1.0 trillion won worth in their second straight month of disposals.

Market participants in Germany and Norway were also net sellers of 0.4 trillion won worth and 0.3 trillion won worth of shares last month, respectively.

Japanese and U.S. investors braked the fall, net buying 1.0 trillion won and 0.8 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in September.

Although the FSS did not give an explanation for the selloff, concerns over third-quarter profits of chaebols (family-owned conglomerates) in South Korea have recently led foreign investors to offload some of their investments in Asia's fourth-largest economy, analysts say.

Samsung Electronics' third quarter profit guidance lent extra weight to those concerns after it revealed earlier on Tuesday its July-September profit would be the lowest in more than three years and said short-term prospects for smartphones were uncertain.

Meanwhile, the FSS data showed foreign investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by 0.5 trillion won in September, compared to August when they reduced their holdings by 82 billion won.

Chinese investors put the most money into won-denominated paper, increasing their holdings by 0.3 trillion. The U.K. and Malaysia followed, adding 0.2 trillion won each to their portfolios. (1 US dollar = 1,063.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)