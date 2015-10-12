SEOUL Oct 13 South Korea saw foreign net outflows from both its stock and bond markets for the fourth month in a row in September, according to official data on Tuesday, as offshore investors adjusted their portfolios ahead of an expected U.S. rate hike.

Foreign investors lowered their bond holdings by a net 937.0 billion won ($820.27 million) in September, according to the Financial Supervisory Service, up sharply from 216.0 billion won in August.

French investors took the most money out of South Korean bonds in September, reducing their holdings by 638.4 billion won. They were followed by investors in Switzerland and Luxembourg, who lowered their holdings by 182.7 billion won and 143.1 billion won, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors braked the fall by placing the most money into South Korean bonds last month, boosting their holdings by 143.9 billion won.

The same FSS data showed foreign investors sold a net 1.8 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in September, halving from a 3.9 trillion won selloff seen in August.

Investors in Saudi Arabia sold the biggest amount last month, dumping a net 946.3 billion won worth of shares.

They were followed by investors in Luxembourg and France, who sold off a net 463.1 billion won and 378.3 billion won worth, respectively.

As of end-September, foreigners held 28.6 percent of South Korean stocks and 6.5 percent of its bonds, said the FSS, which does not provide explanations for the portfolio movements. ($1 = 1,142.3100 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)