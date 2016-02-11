SEOUL Feb 11 Foreigners pulled more funds out of South Korea's stock and bond markets for a second month in January, according to official data on Thursday, extending a selloff sparked by the first U.S. rate hike in almost a decade in December.

Foreign investors lowered their bond holdings by a net 487.0 billion won ($409.00 million) in January, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), smaller than an outflow of 784.0 billion won seen in December last year.

Malaysian investors took the most money out of South Korean bonds in January, reducing their holdings by a net 400.0 billion won, the FSS said.

They were followed by investors in Singapore and Luxembourg, who lowered their holdings of South Korean bonds by a net 215.9 billion won and 126.9 billion won, respectively.

The same data also showed foreigners dumped a net 3.1 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in January, extending their stock selloff for a third straight month.

Investors in the U.K. sold the biggest amount of won-denominated shares last month, unloading a net 1.2 trillion won, followed by investors in China and the Cayman Islands.

As of the end of January, foreigners held 28.1 percent of all South Korean stocks compared with 28.6 percent in December, while their won-denominated bond holdings accounted for 6.5 percent of the total, unchanged from the previous month.

The FSS does not provide detailed comments for the monthly portfolio movements. ($1 = 1,190.7000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)