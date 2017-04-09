SEOUL, April 10 Foreign investors extended their buying spree of South Korean bonds for a third straight month in March, though the pace of purchase slowed compared to February, official data showed on Monday.

Bond holdings by foreign investors rose by a net 2.6 trillion won ($2.29 billion) in March, well behind the net 5.2 trillion won in February, which was the biggest jump since 2009, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed.

Demand was strongest from Asia, as investors in the region purchased 1.4 trillion won worth of debt. Investors in the U.S. bought 0.4 trillion won, and those in the Middle East snapped up 0.3 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds.

By category, foreigners net increased their holdings of monetary stabilization bonds(MSB) by 2.9 trillion won, while they offloaded 0.3 trillion won of treasury bonds.

($1 = 1,133.4300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)