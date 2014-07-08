US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates but stays course
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates after the bell with reaction to Yellen)
SEOUL, July 9 Foreigners were net investors in both South Korean bonds and stocks in June for a third straight month, according to data from the local financial regulator on Wednesday.
They also boosted their holdings of local bonds for a fourth month.
Offshore investors increased their net bond holdings by 442 billion won ($436.85 million) in June, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed.
This matched data released by the Financial Services Commission during a parliamentary committee session on Monday.
Foreigners marked their longest bond investment streak since last year, when they boosted their holdings for six straight months from February to July.
Investors from South Africa purchased South Korean bonds for the first time in June, and led the way in purchases last month with investments worth 817 billion won.
The FSS said foreigners were net investors of 714 billion won of South Korean bonds last month, bringing foreign inflows in June to 1.2 trillion won. ($1 = 1011.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
