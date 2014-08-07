CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices weigh on energy shares
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a weakness in oil prices weighed on the heavily weighted energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.
SEOUL Aug 8 Foreigners made net investments in South Korean stocks and bonds for a fourth straight month in July, as stocks saw their biggest offshore inflow in three months with buyers attracted by the new finance minister's plans to boost the economy.
Offshore investors were net investors of 3.6 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in July, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed on Friday.
This was the biggest net increase since foreigners purchased a net 3.8 trillion won worth in April this year.
Last month's rise came as Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan announced plans to shore up domestic spending in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and bring in a new law to boost share dividends.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.7 percent in July, mostly thanks to the government's new plans.
For bonds alone, it was the fifth consecutive month of net inflows, with foreigners boosting their holdings of South Korean bonds by 0.5 trillion won in July.
U.S. investors emerged as the biggest group of bond investors by nationality during July, increasing their holdings in local debt by 0.6 trillion won. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
March 22 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election, as investors fret about potential delays to President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.
* Europe shares hit two-week low, Asia biggest fall since Dec 15