SEOUL Aug 8 Foreigners made net investments in South Korean stocks and bonds for a fourth straight month in July, as stocks saw their biggest offshore inflow in three months with buyers attracted by the new finance minister's plans to boost the economy.

Offshore investors were net investors of 3.6 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in July, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed on Friday.

This was the biggest net increase since foreigners purchased a net 3.8 trillion won worth in April this year.

Last month's rise came as Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan announced plans to shore up domestic spending in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and bring in a new law to boost share dividends.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.7 percent in July, mostly thanks to the government's new plans.

For bonds alone, it was the fifth consecutive month of net inflows, with foreigners boosting their holdings of South Korean bonds by 0.5 trillion won in July.

U.S. investors emerged as the biggest group of bond investors by nationality during July, increasing their holdings in local debt by 0.6 trillion won. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)