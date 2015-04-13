SEOUL, April 13 Offshore investors were net buyers of both South Korean stocks and bonds for a second straight month, data from the country's financial regulator showed on Monday, snapping up investments worth more than three times their value in February.

Foreigners bought a net 2.96 trillion won ($2.70 billion) worth of local stocks in March, Financial Supervisory Service data showed, up sharply from a net purchase of 573 billion won worth of shares in the previous month.

March's net stock purchases by foreigners, who held 30.8 percent of all South Korean shares as of end-March, were the biggest monthly increase seen since July last year when offshore investors bought a net 3.58 trillion won worth.

South Korean stocks been rising over the past few months on hopes of improved first-quarter earnings, most of which will be through this month.

On the local bond market, foreign investors boosted their holdings by a net 1.37 trillion won, lifting them for a third straight month. This was biggest monthly rise seen since a 1.67 trillion won increase in July 2013.

Chinese investors topped the list, boosting their investment in South Korean bonds by a net 743 billion won in March, followed by Chile and Singapore, where investors raised their investments by 338 billion won and 187 billion won in net terms, respectively.

Offshore investors held 6.9 percent in won-denominated bonds as of the end of March, ticking up from 6.8 percent in February.

In March, all net inflows of stocks and bonds by foreigners stood at 4.33 trillion won, up from 1.22 trillion won seen in February and the largest since a 5.15 trillion won increase in April last year, according to the FSS.

The FSS does not provide any comments on portfolio movements, but an FSS official said the changes seen in March were perceived as "positive." ($1 = 1,095.4000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)