SEOUL, July 14 Foreigners pulled their money out of both South Korean stocks and bonds in June for the first time since late last year, data showed on Tuesday, as anxiety over the Greek debt crisis and China's market rout sent investors scurrying to safe haven assets.

Offshore investors sold a net 950 billion won ($840.42 million) worth out of local bonds and stocks last month, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement, selling both assets for the first time since December last year.

It was also the biggest outflow since then, when foreigners disposed around a net 2 trillion won worth of assets.

The FSS data showed foreigners lowered their bond holdings by a net 561 billion won in June, compared to a rise of 3.2 trillion won in May.

Investors in France withdrew the most money worth a net 670 billion won of debt.

The same data showed foreigners sold a net 389 billion won worth of South Korean shares in June after they purchased 1.4 trillion won worth of stocks in May.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2 percent in June as a prolonged debt crisis in Greece kept investors on edge.

As of end-June, foreigners held 29.3 percent and 6.9 percent of local stocks and bonds, respectively.

The FSS statement provides no separate commentary or forecast on the monthly foreign portfolio movements. ($1 = 1,130.3900 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)