(Adds new details, market rates, trader's comment)

SEOUL, Sept 3 South Korea warned against the won's rapid rise, especially against the yen, as the firmer won put an extra burden on a trade-reliant economy already hit by sustained weakness in consumer spending.

Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said the foreign exchange market's stability was "very important" and that the authorities were closely watching the market, a phrase frequently used to send a warning of possible intervention.

"Stability of the foreign exchange market is very important for the recovery of the economy," Joo said during a scheduled meeting of senior economic and financial officials, adding the authorities are closely watching the market, including yen/won transactions.

Traders in Seoul said there was already a sense of caution about possible government intervention, noting Joo's remarks reinforced that possibility.

"The likelihood of intervention will grow very high especially when the dollar/won's movement deviates very much from the dollar/yen's," said a foreign bank dealer.

South Korea's economy suffered its worst growth in more than a year during the second quarter and key companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor have cited the stronger won for their falling earnings.

The won's continued appreciation against the dollar while the yen weakened has pushed the won sharply higher against the yen. South Korea and Japan are close rivals in export markets for a variety of products.

Yen/won ended Tuesday's session at 9.72, the lowest closing level since ending at 9.60 on Aug. 25, 2008, central bank data showed. The rate is calculated from each currency's movements against the dollar. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Michael Perry and Eric Meijer)