CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with oil prices as energy and financials climb
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to an 11-day high as oil prices rallied and the heavyweight energy and financial groups gained ground.
SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korea said on Monday the country's economy has been recovering from the negative effects of the spread of a deadly virus, but it is facing external risks including from planned U.S. Federal Reserve policy changes and a weak Chinese economy.
The finance ministry said in a policy statement submitted to the parliament during an annual policy audit that the possibility of China devaluing the yuan further was among the risks facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
It also said the U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to begin raising its policy interest rate before year-end but added uncertainty over the timing of the first increase and the speed of monetary tightening was a risk for global markets. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
March 28 Tesla Inc, the California-based electric carmaker, said Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd acquired a 5 percent stake in the U.S. company for $1.78 billion.