SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korea said on Monday the country's economy has been recovering from the negative effects of the spread of a deadly virus, but it is facing external risks including from planned U.S. Federal Reserve policy changes and a weak Chinese economy.

The finance ministry said in a policy statement submitted to the parliament during an annual policy audit that the possibility of China devaluing the yuan further was among the risks facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.

It also said the U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to begin raising its policy interest rate before year-end but added uncertainty over the timing of the first increase and the speed of monetary tightening was a risk for global markets. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)