SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's vice finance
minister said on Thursday the government does not offer
assessments on foreign exchange rates, and declined to comment
on the potential effects of Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
Ko Hyoung-kwon said policymakers in Seoul saw no immediate
need to stabilise financial markets following the Fed's widely
expected rate decision.
The South Korean won was trading at 1,120.5 per dollar as of
1230 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,123.9.
