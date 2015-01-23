* Q4 GDP +0.4 pct q/q vs +0.9 pct in Q3
* Construction spending plunges on weak tax revenue
* Central bank blames exceptional factors
* Analysts still see more central bank policy easing
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Jan 23 South Korea's economy slowed
sharply in the final quarter of 2014, with growth hovering
around six-year lows, knocked by weak government spending and
global demand and heaping pressure on the central bank to cut
interest rates further.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4
percent in the October-December period on-quarter, central bank
estimates showed on Friday, less than half of the 0.9 percent
gain in the third quarter.
It matched the same rate in the third quarter of 2012 and is
the worst since early 2009.
The weak quarterly growth rate, which was in line with
forecast from a Reuters survey of 16 analysts, comes after the
European Central Bank on Thursday launched a government
bond-buying programme to revive a sagging euro zone economy.
The ECB joins several other global central banks, including
Bank of Canada's shock rate cut this week, in pump-priming their
economies and taking preemptive action to defuse the risk of
deflation from plunging oil prices.
Although the Bank of Korea has downplayed the risk of
deflation, analysts say the central bank is overly optimistic
about the economic outlook and are predicting another rate cut
to recharge a faltering recovery. December inflation dipped to
0.8 percent, the lowest in over 15 years.
"If (the ECB move) leads to further easing in South Korea as
well, it would boost the economy here, too," said Seo Hyang-mi,
fixed-income analyst at HI Investment & Securities. She expects
the BOK to deliver a cut by April.
In the latest quarter, construction investment fell by a
seasonally adjusted 9.2 percent, the worst since early 1998 as
weak tax revenue prompted the government to cut investment in
construction projects.
MARKETS PRICED FOR EASING
Financial markets showed a relatively muted reaction as the
central bank had already primed investors last week for the poor
growth figures.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters on Thursday that the
central bank was "not pessimistic" about this year's economic
prospects despite a steep downgrade in its growth forecast.
Analysts largely disagree with Lee's sunny view. The 1-year
treasury bond yield stayed below the benchmark
seven-day policy interest rate, indicating
investors are pricing in a high chance of another rate cut.
At a briefing following the GDP release, a senior statistics
official from the central bank pointed to the uncertainty facing
the trade-reliant economy, not least from a slowdown in China,
South Korea's biggest export market.
The Bank of Korea cut its policy rate in three steps since
the current easing cycle began in May 2013, with the most recent
easing coming in October last year to a record-matching low of
2.0 percent. It next reviews policy on Feb. 17.
On an annual basis, the economy grew 2.7 percent in the
December quarter, compared with a forecast median rise of 2.8
percent and slower than a 3.2 percent increase set in the third
quarter.
