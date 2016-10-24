* Poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=KRGDQA%3DECI

* Advance estimate due at 8 a.m., October 25 (2300 GMT, Oct 24)

* Construction likely propped up economy

* Worst-ever strikes at Hyundai seen undermining GDP growth

SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korea's economy is expected to have slowed down slightly over July through September after accelerating in the previous quarter, a Reuters survey found, as gains from construction were undercut by strikes and the collapse of Hanjin Shipping.

The economy was expected to grow a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, the poll found, with construction investment contributing to growth.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent in April-June, which was the fastest quarterly growth since last year's September quarter.

"Construction investment might be a key driver for Q3 GDP, thanks to the low interest rate environment and recovery in the property market," said Ma Tie-ying, economist at DBS Bank.

The poll forecast 2.6 percent growth in annual terms for the September quarter, compared to a 3.3 percent rise in the second quarter.

Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment & Securities said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's decision to scrap its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone would not be fully reflected in the third quarter data. Samsung Electronics recalled the flagship smartphone in early September after reports of the device emitting smoke and catching fire.

An anti-corruption law enacted in the third quarter banning public servants, teachers and journalists from accepting meals and gifts exceeding a set amount was also unlikely to have had a significant effect on growth, despite concern over its short-term effects on consumption.

Rather, the worst-ever strikes at Hyundai Motor Co and Hanjin Shipping's decision to file for court receivership on Aug. 31 would have hurt GDP growth more in the third quarter, Park and other analysts said.

Exports rebounded in August after 19 months of falls but fell again in September because of the strikes at Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker. The strikes have now ended.

The Bank of Korea's current base rate is at 1.25 percent, kept unchanged for a fourth straight month at the bank's last policy meeting on Oct. 13. Analysts currently see the bank taking more time to study the economy before cutting rates a for a final time in this cycle around early 2017. (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee, Nataly Pak, Dahee Kim and Yun Hwan Chae; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)