SEOUL Dec 31 South Korean house prices rose for a 28th consecutive month in December from November, taking the annual gain for 2015 to the fastest in four years, data from a top local mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

The data from Kookmin Bank showed its composite house transactions price index rose 0.18 percent in December from November and by 4.42 percent from a year earlier. The gain for the year was the most since a 6.86 percent rise in 2011.

But the monthly growth slowed from 0.43 percent in November and marked the slowest since January this year. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)