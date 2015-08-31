SEOUL Aug 31 House prices in South Korea rose for their 24th consecutive month in August from the previous month, data from a top mortgage lender showed on Monday, supported by the country's easy monetary and financial policy.

The data from Kookmin Bank showed its composite home transactions price index rose 0.39 percent in August from July and by 3.94 percent from a year earlier. The annual growth marked the fastest since April 2012. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)