SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's house prices rose 0.47 percent in September from August, extending their gains into a 25th month and taking the annual growth rate to a 41-month high, private-sector figures showed on Thursday.

Kookmin Bank, South Korea's top mortgage lender, said its composite house transaction price index rose 4.14 percent in September from a year before, the fastest annual growth since a 4.25 percent rise in April 2012. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)