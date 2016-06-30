SEOUL, July 1 South Korea's annual house price growth in June accelerated at its slowest pace since April last year, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Data from Kookmin Bank showed the house transactions price index rose 0.09 percent in June from the previous month and 2.65 percent from a year earlier.

In May, house prices rose 3.03 percent on-year and 0.07 percent in monthly terms. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)