SEOUL Aug 1 House prices in South Korea in July rose at their slowest annual pace in over a year, data from a top local mortgage lender showed on Monday.

Kookmin Bank's composite housing purchase price index rose 0.13 percent in July over the previous month and by 2.35 percent from a year earlier.

The annual rise was the slowest since a 2.32 percent gain in March last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)