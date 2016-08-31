SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's house price growth slowed in August for an eighth straight month in annual terms, data from a top local mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Kookmin Bank's composite housing purchase price index rose 0.13 percent in August over the previous month, steady from July.

From a year earlier, the index rose just 2.08 percent, slowing for an eighth month and rising at the slowest pace since October 2014. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)