SEOUL Dec 1 South Korea's annual house price growth cooled for an 11th straight month in November and marked their slowest pace in two and a half years, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Kookmin Bank's composite housing purchase price index gained 1.46 percent from a year earlier in November, compared to a 1.64 percent growth in October. It was the slowest rise since a 1.38 percent rise in May 2014, the data showed.

In monthly terms, prices rose 0.25 percent in November over the previous month compared to a 0.24 percent rise in October. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)