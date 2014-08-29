SEOUL Aug 29 Housing prices across South Korea have extended a rising streak into the 12th month, with their annual growth at the highest in two years, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website showed its housing purchase price composite index rose 0.13 percent in August from July and rose by 1.76 percent from a year ago.

The index has risen every month since falling by 0.04 percent in August last year. Annual growth in August this year was the highest since a 1.90 percent rise in August 2012, the data showed.

Authorities led by Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan have adopted a series of measures over the past month or so to stimulate domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy, with some of the steps aimed at lifting asset prices. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)