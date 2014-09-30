SEOUL, Sept 30 Housing prices across South Korea rose for a 13th consecutive month in September, taking their annual growth to the fastest pace in more than two years, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Tuesday.

Data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website showed its housing purchase price composite index rose 0.27 percent in September from August and by 1.99 percent from a year ago.

The index has risen every month since falling 0.04 percent in August 2013. Annual growth in September this year was the highest since a 2.51 percent gain in July 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)