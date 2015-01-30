SEOUL Jan 30 Housing prices across South Korea rose for a 17th consecutive month in January from December, racking up their fastest annual growth in 2-1/2 years, data from a top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

The data from Kookmin Bank showed its housing purchase price index rose 0.13 percent in January from December and gained 2.12 percent from a year earlier. The annual gain was the sharpest since a 2.51 percent rise set in July 2012. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)