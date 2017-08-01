UPDATE 1-S.Korea to announce new housing measures on Aug 2-lawmaker

* Lawmaker says the measures will be comprehensive

* Cooling speculative housing investment is government goal

* Country's household debt hit record high in first quarter (Adds background, analyst comment)

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday that the government will announce a fresh set of measures on Wednesday to rein in speculative investment in the housing market.

"A comprehensive set of measures will be announced tomorrow after the government ruling-party talks," Kim Tae-nyeon, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, said at a policy meeting in Seoul, according to a party statement.

Addressing speculative housing investment is a goal of President Moon Jae-in's government after record-low interest rates helped household debt soar in the first quarter to a record high.

The government tightened loan limits for home buyers in July to 60 percent of a property's value, down from 70 percent, in regions showing signs of overheating, including Seoul.

Even so, analysts including Lee Mi-yun at Real Estate 114 Inc, a Seoul-based real estate research agency, believe the measures are not enough to cool the capital's market.

"It's still a hot market. There are still more buyers than sellers all across Seoul, not just Gangnam area," Lee said, referring to an affluent southern district of Seoul.

"People don't expect Seoul to ever experience a glut in the housing market, so demand for homes for investment purposes is strong."

In July, apartment prices in Seoul rose 4.81 percent from a year earlier, while prices nationwide increased 1.6 percent, data from Koomin Bank shows.

Lawmaker Kim said a stronger set of measures to curb speculative investment is needed. He said the new measures will include increasing public housing supply.

"A strong set of measures will be announced targeting those with multiple homes," Kim said. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Neil Fullick)