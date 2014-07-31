SEOUL Aug 1 Housing prices across South Korea extended gains into an 11th month in July as the new finance minister pushes hard to prop up the property market, data from the Korea's top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

The Kookmin Bank data showed its housing price index rose 0.09 percent in July from June, the 11th consecutive monthly gain. The index rose 1.59 percent in July from a year earlier, the strongest since August 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)