SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's housing prices rose 0.46 percent in June from May, a 22nd consecutive monthly gain that brought the annual growth pace to the highest in more than three years, data from a top Korean bank showed on Tuesday.

Data from Kookmin Bank showed its housing purchase price index rose 3.33 percent in June over a year earlier, the fastest since a 3.58 percent rise in May 2012. The bank's data is used as an official indicator for housing prices in South Korea. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)