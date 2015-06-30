UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's housing prices rose 0.46 percent in June from May, a 22nd consecutive monthly gain that brought the annual growth pace to the highest in more than three years, data from a top Korean bank showed on Tuesday.
Data from Kookmin Bank showed its housing purchase price index rose 3.33 percent in June over a year earlier, the fastest since a 3.58 percent rise in May 2012. The bank's data is used as an official indicator for housing prices in South Korea. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February