SEOUL Oct 30 A rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as slower growth in China could have a big impact on South Korea's financial markets, its central bank said in a report on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea said sluggish growth in the euro area and the weakening Japanese yen also posed as short-term risk factors that could negatively influence South Korea's economy.

The remarks were made in a biannual report on financial stability handed to the National Assembly and came just after the Fed ended its monthly bond purchase programme and expressed confidence in the U.S. recovery.

In a separate joint statement on Thursday, the government and central bank reiterated concerns that uncertainties linked to the Fed's looming rate increase could aggravate volatility in global markets.

The statement, which vowed to boost monitoring and improve contingency plans, was issued after a joint meeting to discuss the results of the Fed's policy decision. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)