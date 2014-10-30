SEOUL Oct 30 A rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve as well as slower growth in China could have a big
impact on South Korea's financial markets, its central bank said
in a report on Thursday.
The Bank of Korea said sluggish growth in the euro area and
the weakening Japanese yen also posed as short-term risk
factors that could negatively influence South Korea's economy.
The remarks were made in a biannual report on financial
stability handed to the National Assembly and came just after
the Fed ended its monthly bond purchase programme and expressed
confidence in the U.S. recovery.
In a separate joint statement on Thursday, the government
and central bank reiterated concerns that uncertainties linked
to the Fed's looming rate increase could aggravate volatility in
global markets.
The statement, which vowed to boost monitoring and improve
contingency plans, was issued after a joint meeting to discuss
the results of the Fed's policy decision.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)