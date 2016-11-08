UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's production and consumption have remained broadly sluggish, and the economy faces growing uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election and the fallout from Brexit, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Exports have fallen at a slower rate in October, while recovery in domestic consumption and production remain weak due to factors such as Samsung Electronic's decision to scrap production of its flagship Note 7 smartphones, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.
The ministry said it would strengthen monitoring of external risks and make sure policy focus remains on boosting consumption, investment and exports.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources