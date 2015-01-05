SEOUL Jan 5 South Korea's central bank governor
said low global oil prices are expected to have a positive
effect on the economy, although the end results have yet to be
seen.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol also told reporters on
the sidelines of a New Year's event in Seoul that economic
situations have changed "considerably" over the past three
months when asked aboutt the bank's next economic forecast
revision.
Leee did not specify whether the changes have been positive
or negative. The Bank of Korea will revise its forecasts on Jan.
15.
