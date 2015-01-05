SEOUL Jan 5 South Korea's central bank governor said low global oil prices are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, although the end results have yet to be seen.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol also told reporters on the sidelines of a New Year's event in Seoul that economic situations have changed "considerably" over the past three months when asked aboutt the bank's next economic forecast revision.

Leee did not specify whether the changes have been positive or negative. The Bank of Korea will revise its forecasts on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Chang Tae-min; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)