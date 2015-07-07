(Adds more minister comments, background)

SEJONG, South Korea, July 7 South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday growth this year would have been better had it not been for an outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in late May that hurt consumer and business sentiment.

"What's been unfortunate is that if it hadn't been for MERS, growth this year would have been better than last year's 3.3 percent and even better than the country's potential growth rate," Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told reporters.

Choi added that low global growth had added to South Korea's list of economic woes and the public should acknowledge that periods of high growth, as in the past, were unlikely to occur again.

The government was now targeting 3.1 percent growth this year after the MERS outbreak, which it believes will be achieved in part by an 11.8 trillion won ($10.44 billion) supplementary budget it handed to parliament this week.

The finance minister also said tax revenue for this year has been "pretty good" as of now, when asked about the government's fiscal soundness.

Choi noted that the current Greek debt crisis would have a limited impact on the economy as South Korea has little direct market exposure. The government and central bank said on Monday they were, however, keeping close tabs on developments there and any effects it may have on global financial markets.

Asked if he might return to the ruling Saenuri party, where he served as a multi-term lawmaker before being appointed as finance minister last year, Choi denied he had plans to give up his current post anytime soon.

