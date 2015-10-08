(Adds more vice finance minister comments, background)

SEOUL Oct 8 South Korea's central bank is maintaining appropriate accommodative monetary policy at the moment, the vice finance minister told reporters on Thursday.

Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan made the comments on the sidelines of an event in Seoul. He was asked whether the economy needed an extra policy boost.

"We plan to keep our current expansionary stance for macroeconomic policy," Joo said. "The Bank of Korea has also been maintaining appropriate accommodative monetary policy."

His remarks come just a week before the Bank of Korea makes its next policy decision on Oct. 15. The country's base interest rate currently stands at 1.50 percent.

Joo said economic growth this year is expected to exceed the International Monetary Fund's recently revised forecast of 2.7 percent for South Korea.

"Global trade on a whole has declined a bit and our exports have fallen, but we are trying our best to respond to that weakness," he said.

The government currently sees this year's growth at 3.1 percent but Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said earlier this week there are downside risks facing that forecast.

Joo reiterated the government's stance that foreign exchange authorities will step in to "smooth" foreign exchange levels in the case of sharp volatility in currency markets.