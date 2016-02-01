(Repeats to attach to alerts)
SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea will unveil on
Wednesday measures aimed at boosting economic growth in the face
of increased uncertainties, its finance minister said on
Tuesday, citing Japan's negative interest rate policy as one of
them.
"External uncertainties have increased since the start of
the year due to volatile Chinese stocks, falling oil prices and
negative interest rates adopted by the Bank of Japan," Finance
Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a scheduled meeting with business
lobby groups.
"Tomorrow we will announce measures to support the economy
in the first quarter."
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)