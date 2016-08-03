CHUNCHEON, South Korea Aug 3 South Korea is in the final stages of preparations to trade with Iran in the euro , which it aims to do "as soon as possible," its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho also said he hoped biggest trade partner China would not impose economic sanctions after the deployment of a THAAD anti-missile system.

Yoo does not expect the new U.S. president to "turn the existing South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement upside down," he added. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)