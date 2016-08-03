CHUNCHEON, South Korea Aug 3 South Korea is in
the final stages of preparations to trade with Iran in the euro
, which it aims to do "as soon as possible," its finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho also said he hoped biggest trade
partner China would not impose economic sanctions after the
deployment of a THAAD anti-missile system.
Yoo does not expect the new U.S. president to "turn the
existing South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement upside down," he
added.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)