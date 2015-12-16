SEOUL Dec 16 South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it was setting its new three-year inflation target at 2 percent, scrapping its current policy of using a targeted band for consumer prices.

"The Bank of Korea (BOK) will do its utmost to make inflation stay near the target, and also to lift the economy from low inflation," said the bank in a statement.

The target band is now 2.5 to 3.5 percent and will expire at the end of this year. Before the current target, South Korea used a midpoint of 3.0 percent within a range of 2.0 to 4.0 percent. The new target will be used from 2016 to 2018.

Headline inflation has remained far below the bottom end of the current band for most of the target's existence, sparking criticism from lawmakers and local media.

The headline consumer price index (CPI), which the central bank's current and next target is based upon, is expected to remain below the new target next year but rise to around 2 percent in 2017 through 2018, the BOK said.

Suh Young-kyung, a deputy governor at the bank told a news briefing that the new target, rather than an inflation range, better reflected the bank's willingness to keep inflation steady at a certain level.

The announcement was made at the same time the finance ministry said it would start presenting nominal (unadjusted for inflation) GDP as a regular indicator in the government's drive for growth.

When asked whether the central bank would start adjusting interest rates to nudge consumer inflation towards the target, Huh Jin-ho, director general of monetary policy at the BOK, said it would be unlikely.

"Inflation can temporarily move up or down due to a number of reasons and monetary policy can't be changed automatically," said Huh.

"I think other methods other than rates could be used, like efforts to resolve overall structural issues in the economy."

Should actual inflation wander more or less than 0.5 percentage points above the target for at least six months straight, the central bank governor will be required to hold a news conference to explain reasons for why inflation moved so far.

If inflation does not improve past the six-month period, the BOK will provide additional explanations for the failure every three months, it said. The target can also be changed should inflation suddenly be affected by unexpected causes after discussions with the government.

The 2-percent target number was set as underlying inflation in South Korea had eased to around 2 percent since 2012 due to structural economic changes, the Bank of Korea said. (Editing by Kim Coghill)