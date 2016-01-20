SEOUL Jan 21 South Korea aims to double exports
to Iran in two years as construction and shipbuilding firms are
seen benefiting from the lifting of international sanctions on
the Middle East country, its finance minister said on Thursday.
"Exports especially in such sectors as construction and
shipbuilding are expected to grow due to the lifting of
sanctions on Iran," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said during a
scheduled meeting of economy-related ministers.
He said the government would draw up measures to strengthen
business relations with Iran by the end of February and would
aim to double the country's exports to Iran over two years.
South Korea imports all of its crude oil demand and is the
world's fifth-largest oil importer in the world. Its exports to
Iran stood at $3.76 billion in 2015, accounting for just 0.7
percent of the total.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo)