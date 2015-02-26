* Mortgage loans to households up 10.2 pct y/y in Q4

* Lending growth led by recovering property market

* High debt growth eases case for more rate cut (Updates with more details, economist's comment)

By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Feb 26 South Koreans boosted mortgage borrowings by the fastest pace on record in the December quarter as property prices recovered, data showed on Thursday, weakening the case for an additional interest rate cut.

Mortgage loans at households rose 10.2 percent on-year to 460.6 trillion won ($419.5 billion) by the end of December, the highest growth since records began in late 2008, central bank data showed. It also gained a record 3.2 percent quarter-on-quarter.

This led a 6.9 percent annual rise in overall household borrowings over the same period, marking the sharpest gain since the first quarter of 2012, and will add to the central bank's concerns over the level of household debt.

"This was exactly in line with what the Bank of Korea governor has been referring to as something requiring a closer watch," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale in Seoul, addiing that he expected the central bank to keep interest rates on hold for longer.

"I think this and the recovering property market situation will together persuade the Bank of Korea to stay put for a while."

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said in recent weeks that the household debt growth was faster than had previously been expected and was one of the main factors to be considered when reviewing interest rate policy.

The central bank cut its policy interest rate twice last year and since October has left it at a record-matching low of 2.0 percent. A majority of analysts still expect another cut this year, possibly before the end of June but those expectations began to fade recently.

A recovery underway since late 2013 in South Korea's property market accelerated in recent months following the interest rate cuts and a relaxation of restrictions on lending.

The land ministry said on Thursday the number of unsold homes stood at 15,351 units at the end of January, the lowest since August 2007, while the country's top mortgage lender said on Wednesday apartment prices rose 2.54 percent in February from a year earlier, the fastest since July 2012.

South Korea is striving to re-energise consumer spending but at the same time wants to keep the household debt growth under control as the household debt burden is among the heaviest in the world. ($1 = 1,098.0000 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)