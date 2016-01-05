* Govt, BOK hold emergency meetings after China mkts slump
on Monday
* Authorities to take action if needed
* S.Korea won, stocks hold steady on Tues
SEOUL, Jan 5 A South Korean finance ministry
official said on Tuesday the government will take action to
stabilise markets if needed, following a meeting of ministry
officials the day after a steep plunge in Chinese stocks that
led to a drop in the local bourse.
"There is a chance this global financial instability may be
sustained and we will take action if necessary," said a senior
finance ministry official to Reuters by telephone.
"We feel however, the shocks in the Chinese markets will
subside over time."
The official added if the government takes action, it would
likely be in the form of pre-existing measures and not new ones.
South Korea's main bourse dropped more than 2
percent on Monday, marking its sharpest daily fall since August
last year after China's major stock exchanges tanked on the
first trading day of the year.
The won also hit a three-week low on Monday after
foreigners dumped local shares for a 21st straight session that
day.
To heighten monitoring and discuss possible measures to take
against global financial volatility, the finance ministry and
Bank of Korea held separate emergency meetings on Tuesday.
The Bank of Korea said it would closely monitor market
movements at home.
Early on Tuesday, South Korean markets were steady with the
KOSPI up 0.3 percent and the won trading nearly flat against the
dollar compared with Monday's onshore close.
