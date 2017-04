SEOUL Feb 18 South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday recent movements in the dollar-won exchange rate warrant close observation by the government and officials are ready to step in if movements become too exaggerated.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho also said recent outflows in local stocks and bonds are not showing a "decided trend".

Yoo's comments were made to reporters on the sidelines of an economic event in Seoul.