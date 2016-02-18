* Won slumping around over 5-1/2 yr low vs dlr
SEOUL Feb 18 South Korea's finance minister
said on Thursday recent movements in the dollar-won exchange
rate warrant close observation by the government and officials
are ready to step in if price moves become too exaggerated.
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was speaking to reporters on the
sidelines of an economic event in Seoul as the Korean won
closed onshore trade at 1,227.4 against the dollar, hovering
near 5-1/2 year lows versus the greenback.
"The won seems to be moving in one direction - down. The
situation is difficult," Yoo said.
"Our stance is that the exchange rate will basically be left
to markets, but if movements become extreme we are ready to step
in."
The minister also played down concerns that recent outflows
in local stocks and bonds were developing into a permanent
trend.
"It is difficult to say the outflows we have been seeing in
stocks and bonds have become a firm trend. Recent movements in
global financial markets have been very skewed," said Yoo.
Foreigners have been unloading South Korean stocks and bonds
since late last year, extending a selloff sparked by a rate hike
in the United States in December. However, a government official
told Reuters there have been continuing bond inflows from
foreign central banks.
In his speech at a seminar earlier in the day, the minister
said South Korea is in a better footing than during the
1997-1998 Asian financial crisis and the more recent global
financial tumult in 2008-2009.
He singled out the United States and China as the biggest
risks to the domestic economy, but didn't elaborate on where the
hazards lay.
Yoo said external uncertainties have been rising in recent
months, adding that private consumption has eased slightly and
the real estate market appeared to be in a correction after
showing robust activity last year.
