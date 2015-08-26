SEOUL Aug 26 South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday the local stock market is moving "excessively" in line with Chinese shares and added investors should look at stock markets with a long-term view.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also said the government will strengthen its monitoring of financial markets in a speech ahead of a regular meeting with government officials to discuss economic issues.

The comments came after major Chinese stock indexes nosedived more than 7 percent on Tuesday following days of volatility, leading China's central bank to cut interest rates late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)